EPIC to NY City Council: Pass Bills Banning Facial Recognition in Businesses and Housing

May 092023
May 9, 2023 Business, Govt, Laws, Surveillance
Jake Wiener, Counsel in EPIC’s Project on Surveillance Oversight, testified on May 3 and submitted written testimony before the New York City Council’s Committees on Technology and Civil and Human Rights. The Committees are considering two bills: Int 1014-2023 banning face surveillance in places of public accommodation and Int 1024-2023 banning face surveillance by landlords.
Mr. Wiener urged the Council to pass both bills with amendments to avoid loopholes that could impact employees and independent workers. He also pointed out the need for a private right of action in Bill 1014-2023.
Read more at EPIC.org