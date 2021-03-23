EPIC Seeks Documents on Protest Monitoring and Advanced Surveillance Technologies from Federally-Funded Fusion Centers

Mar 232021
 
 March 23, 2021  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S.

From EPIC.org:

EPIC filed a series of open government requests seeking information on fusion centers’ role in monitoring Black Lives Matter protests this summer and on fusion centers’ possession of advanced surveillance technologies including location tracking services, cell phone data extraction tools, facial recognition, and social media monitoring tools. EPIC sent requests to federally funded fusion centers in PennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaNorthern California, and North Dakota. Fusion centers are state or regional intelligence units that provide police with access to advanced surveillance technologies while relaying information to the Department of Homeland Security. EPIC previously urged DHS’s DPIAC committee to investigate fusion centers and recommend ending federal funding of fusion centers.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.