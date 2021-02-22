Entire California School Board Resigns After Chewing Out Parents on Accidental Zoom Broadcast

Alyse Stanley reports:

It’s hard to believe that almost a year into the pandemic pushing everything virtual, there are people still struggling to get the hang of Zoom. And yet here we are.

All members of a northern California school board have resigned after being caught deriding parents in a profanity-laden Zoom meeting they didn’t realize was being broadcast to the public. The district’s superintendent Greg Hetrick announced their resignations in a statement released Friday apologizing for the incident, which has gained the Oakley Union Elementary School District nationwide attention and widespread criticism.

