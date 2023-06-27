Ensuring Data Privacy In Genomic Medicine: Legal Challenges And Opportunities

Sara Jodka of Dickinson Wright writes:
Introduction
As the intersection of technology and healthcare becomes increasingly nuanced, the field of genomic medicine is rapidly evolving and expanding. Genomic medicine, or personalized medicine focusing on the data holding information on base sequence in an individual’s genome, uses an individual’s genetic information to guide healthcare decisions. This revolutionary medical field promises immense benefits to patients, researchers, and healthcare providers. Nevertheless, it brings with it a number of complex privacy concerns that must be adequately addressed in law to ensure that patient data remains confidential and secure.
This article examines the current legal landscape, identifies the unique challenges genomic data privacy poses, and explores the opportunities for developing legal frameworks for genomic medicine.
The article originally appeared in Healthcare Michigan, Volume 40, No. 6.