English High Court Awards Damages for Quasi-Defamation Data Claim Stemming from “Trump Dossier”

Louise Freeman, Dan Cooper, Katharine Kinchlea and Tom Cusworth of Covington & Burling write:

The English High Court has recently awarded damages in a data privacy case, with two features of particular interest. First, the nature of the claim is more reminiscent of a claim in defamation than for data privacy breaches, which is a development in the use of data protection legislation. Secondly, the damages awarded (perhaps influenced by the nature of the case) were unusually high for a data privacy case.