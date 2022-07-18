Energy & Commerce Committee announces full committee markup of six consumer protection bills

Jul 18, 2022

The Committee Will Vote on the American Data Privacy and Protection Act in Addition to Several Other Consumer Protection & Commerce Bills

Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) announced today that the full Committee will hold a markup on Wednesday, July 20, at 9:45 a.m. (EDT) in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building.

“It is long past time for Congress to protect the data privacy and security of all Americans, and this week the Committee will take a critical step in doing just that,” Pallone said. “This week’s full Committee markup will get us one step closer to passing comprehensive national privacy legislation that has bipartisan, bicameral support. I look forward to marking up this bill as well several other bills that protect consumers and help strengthen our economy.”

The full Committee will consider the following bills:

H.R. 3962, the “Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote and Electronic Notarization Act of 2021,” which was introduced by Reps. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) and 32 original bipartisan cosponsors;

H.R. 4081, the “Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act,” which was introduced by Reps. John Curtis (R-UT) and Seth Moulton (D-MA);

H.R.4551, the “Reporting Attacks from Nations Selected for Oversight and Monitoring Web Attacks and Ransomware from Enemies Act” or the “RANSOMWARE Act,” which was introduced by Consumer Protection and Commerce Ranking Member Gus Bilirakis (R-FL);

H.R. 5313, “Reese’s Law,” which was introduced by Reps. Robin Kelly (D-IL), Jodey Arrington (R-TX), and Ted Lieu (D-CA);

H.R. 6290, the “Manufacturing.gov Act,” which was introduced by Reps. Paul Tonko (D-NY), Cindy Axne (D-IA), and Fred Upton (R-MI); and

H.R. 8152, the “American Data Privacy and Protection Act,” which was introduced by Pallone, full Committee Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Consumer Protection and Commerce Chair Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Bilirakis. An amendment in the nature of a substitute (AINS) will subsequently be circulated along with a summary of changes to the bill.

