Encrypting Messenger could be a ‘grotesque betrayal,’ says top UK politician

Aug 252022
James Vincent reports:
Facebook’s parent company Meta is heading into another political battle over the planned introduction of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in its Messenger chat platform. The UK’s home secretary, Priti Patel, makes this clear in an op-ed for Tory mouthpiece The Telegraph this week, saying it would be a “grotesque betrayal” if the company didn’t consider issues of child safety while introducing E2EE. Similar arguments are likely to be raised in the US, too.
Meta has been working on adding E2EE to Messenger for years, and recently confirmed that it aims to encrypt all chats and calls on the platform by default next year.
h/t, Joe Cadillic
If farcebook really wanted us to have end to end encryption, they would have added it years ago.
The fact it has taken this long either shows;
1) the utter incompetence of their programmers, or
2) their lack of motivation to blot out a potential data scraping and revenue source.
Can anyone think of another instant messenger that took this long to add a standard security feature ?