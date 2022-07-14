Emerging Trends: Renewed Wave of Video Privacy Class Actions

Kathryn Cahoy, Eric Bosset, and Kanu Song of Covington and Burling write:
Recent months have seen a growing trend of data privacy class actions asserting claims for alleged violations of federal and state video privacy laws. In this year alone, plaintiffs have filed dozens of new class actions in courts across the country asserting claims under the federal Video Privacy Protection Act (“VPPA”), Michigan’s Preservation of Personal Privacy Act (“MPPPA”), and New York’s Video Consumer Privacy Act (“NYVCPA”).
[…]
The companies targeted by these lawsuits span a wide array of industries, including technology, news and media, gaming, entertainment, publishing, law, and digital health. Some have been accused of selling customers’ information to data aggregators and brokers, potentially exposing the affected customers to spam and fraud in addition to compromising their privacy. Others face litigation over use of third-party technology for purposes of measurement, analytics, and marketing on their own websites, apps, and servers.
