EmergencyMD Must Face Revived Suit Over Contractor’s Emails

Feb 122023
Christopher Brown reports:
EmergencyMD LLC must face a revived lawsuit from a former contractor alleging the company illegally accessed her private emails for use in litigation between it and her new employer, a federal appellate court ruled.
Because there were genuine issues of material fact related to her claim that EmergencyMD violated the Stored Communications Act, the US Circuit Court for the Fourth Circuit vacated a lower court’s order granting summary judgment to the company, and sent the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.