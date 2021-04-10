Effective dates for amended Data Privacy law in Japan announced

Apr 102021
Hiroto Imai, Mizue Kakiuchi, and Eva-Marie Koenig of Hogan Lovells write:
On 24 March 2021, the Japanese government released the effective dates of substantial amendments to the Japanese Act on the Protection of Personal Information (“APPI”) that had been announced in June 2020, requiring companies to take certain additional measures to protect personal data of data subjects.
The amended APPI was enacted on 5 June 2020 and promulgated on 12 June 2020. The revised Act (Act No. 57 of 2003 as amended in 2015) will fully come into effect on 1 April 2022; however, parts of the amendments are effective earlier:
