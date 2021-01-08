EFF to FinCEN: Stop Pushing For More Financial Surveillance

Hayley Tsukayama and Marta Belcher  of EFF write:

Today, EFF submitted comments to the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) opposing the agency’s proposal for new regulations of cryptocurrency transactions. As we explain in our comments, financial records can be deeply personal and revealing, containing a trove of sensitive information about people’s personal lives, beliefs, and affiliations. Regulations regarding such records must be constructed with careful consideration regarding their effect on privacy, speech and innovation.

Read more on EFF.

