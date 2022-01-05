EFF Condemns the Unjust Conviction and Sentencing of Activist and Friend Alaa Abd El Fattah

Jan 052022
January 5, 2022 Featured News
Karen Gullo writes:
EFF is deeply saddened and angered by the news that our friend, Egyptian blogger, coder, and free speech activist Alaa Abd El Fattah, long a target of oppression by Egypt’s successive authoritarian regimes, was sentenced to five years in prison by an emergency state security court just before the holidays.
According to media reports and social media posts of family members, Fattah, human rights lawyer Mohamed el-Baqer, and blogger Mohamed ‘Oxygen’ Ibrahim were convicted on December 20 of “spreading false news undermining national security” by the court, which has extraordinary powers under Egypt’s state of emergency. El-Baqer and Ibrahim received four-year sentences.
