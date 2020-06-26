EEOC Issues Guidance on Antibody Testing in the Workplace

Jun 262020
 
 June 26, 2020  Posted by  Healthcare, U.S., Workplace

Jason C. Gavejian and Maya Atrakchi of Jackson Lewis write:

In late-March and April 2020, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released guidance addressing various questions with answers concerning COVID-19 and related workplace disability-related issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Recently, on June 17th, EEOC updated its guidance to include a new question regarding antibody testing.

Read more on Workplace Privacy, Data Management & Security Report

Care to guess before you read more of their article: under the ADA, can employers require antibody testing as a condition for returning to work?  Now read the answer in the article.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.