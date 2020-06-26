EEOC Issues Guidance on Antibody Testing in the Workplace

Jason C. Gavejian and Maya Atrakchi of Jackson Lewis write:

In late-March and April 2020, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released guidance addressing various questions with answers concerning COVID-19 and related workplace disability-related issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Recently, on June 17th, EEOC updated its guidance to include a new question regarding antibody testing.

Care to guess before you read more of their article: under the ADA, can employers require antibody testing as a condition for returning to work? Now read the answer in the article.