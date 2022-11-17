EdTech: Surveillance Tracker

From Privacy International:

Students shouldn’t have to trade their right to privacy in order to access their right to an education.

The use of Education Technology (EdTech) has been expanding rapidly all over the world, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

That expansion frequently hasn’t been accompanied by appropriate safeguards or responsible practices, from data protection to procurement to respect for human rights – too many EdTech solutions and schools that use them are falling short of human rights protections.

We have been tracking the use of EdTech around the world to better understand the trends and shortcomings and strengthen ours and others understanding regarding these issues.

This page will be updated as we find more examples and stories about EdTech from all around the world.