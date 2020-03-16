EDPB Chair Issues Statement on Data Protection and COVID-19

Dan Cooper and Luca Tosoni of Covington & Burling write:

On March 16, 2020, the Chair of the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”), Andrea Jelinek, issued a statement on the processing of personal data in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The statement made clear that EU data protection law does not stand in the way of the adoption of measures to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it stressed that controllers (including employers), as well as governments, should be mindful of a number considerations when adopting measures to fight the pandemic that involve the processing of personal data.