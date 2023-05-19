EDPB Adopts Guidelines on Facial Recognition in the Area of Law Enforcement

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On May 17, 2023, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted the final version of its Guidelines on facial recognition technologies in the area of law enforcement (the “Guidelines”). The Guidelines address lawmakers at the EU and EU Member State level, and law enforcement authorities and their officers implementing and using facial recognition technology.
The Guidelines consist of the main body of guidance, along with three annexes which include: (1) a template for assessing the severity of the interference with fundamental rights caused by facial recognition technology; (2) practical guidance for authorities wishing to procure and run facial recognition technology; and (3) a set of hypothetical scenarios and relevant considerations based on certain uses of facial recognition technology.
