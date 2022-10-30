Editorial: Change registration form to end uproar over menstrual history privacy

An editorial in the Palm Beach Post begins:
Let’s get to the good news first: The Florida High School Athletic Association has decided to rethink asking student athletes about their menstrual histories. It shouldn’t have taken community outrage for the association to see that such highly personal medical information shouldn’t be requested on a student athletic registration form.
When it meets early next month, the association should take action to end a growing school controversy, by eliminating the five menstrual questions and changing state registration procedures to match the more commonly used national model, which keeps personal health and medical matters where it belongs — between students, their parents and physicians.
