Ears and Eyes, oh my….

I get a lot of unsolicited email pitches. Occasionally, I get one that is of actual interest to me. Such was the case this morning when I found this in my inbox:
We are an autonomous group researching the use of covert physical surveillance devices – hidden microphones, cameras, GPS trackers – by law enforcement and intelligence agencies worldwide to surveil activists. You can find more information about our project on our website, available in english and french here:
https://earsandeyes.noblogs.org
We mainly publish a list of ~60 examples of such surveillance devices found in the last 20 years, mostly in Italy but also in other countries.
I started looking at their site and have bookmarked it. And I bet Joe Cadillic will love it — if he doesn’t know about it already.