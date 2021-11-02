Dutch watchdog slams tax office fraud list as privacy breach

Mike Corder reports:

A Dutch data protection watchdog issued a damning report Friday about the country’s tax office, saying it breached privacy law for years by keeping a list of potential fraudsters.

It was another blow for the scandal-plagued Dutch tax office, which already is embroiled in the fallout from a discredited effort to root out child welfare fraud that regulators said discriminated against citizens with double nationality.

[…]

The Dutch tax office stored personal details of taxpayers as part of its efforts to root out fraud, which is not allowed under privacy law in the Netherlands, the data protection agency said.