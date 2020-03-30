Dutch Supervisory Authority Investigates Connected Cars

Kristof Van Quathem of Covington and Burling writes:

On March 24, 2020, the Dutch Supervisory Authority (“SA”) announced the launch of a broad investigation into automobile manufacturers, to determine whether any violations of data protection laws have occurred in relation to connected cars.

The Dutch SA sent a questionnaire to all Netherlands-based car and truck manufacturers, asking what types of personal data they process, how long they keep it, what measures they take to secure it, and with whom they share it. On the basis of the results, the SA intends to engage in dialogue with the sector and, where it deems necessary, initiate enforcement actions.