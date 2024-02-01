Dutch regulator fines Uber €10 mil. for violating privacy rules around drivers’ data

NL Times reports:
Uber received a privacy fine of 10 million euros because the technology company is too unclear about how it handles the personal data of European drivers. According to the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP), which imposed the fine, Uber did not provide sufficient transparency about how long the company kept this type of data. In addition, it was unclear to which countries outside Europe Uber forwarded that information. Uber also allegedly made it difficult for drivers who performed rides via the company’s app to request information about their personal data.
According to AP chairman Aleid Wolfsen, transparency about the processing of personal data is essential for protecting your privacy. “If you don’t know what happens to your data, you don’t know whether you are being disadvantaged or treated unfairly, and you cannot stand up for your rights,” he said.
