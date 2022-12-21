Dutch police fined for filming passersby to check on social distancing

The Dutch privacy watching Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (AP) has fined the Rotterdam police force €50,000 for using cars equipped with cameras to monitor if people were keeping to the 1.5 metre social distancing rule, without first assessing the privacy implications.

The cameras took detailed photographs of people on the streets and stored them, but made far more photographs than strictly necessary, the AP said. The cameras operated even if the cars were driving of speeds up to 50 kph.

