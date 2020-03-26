Dutch DPA Publishes Recommendations Regarding COVID-19 and Privacy in the Workplace

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens, the “Dutch DPA”) recently published materials regarding the COVID-19 crisis, including recommendations and FAQs for employers and recommendations for employees. In the materials, the Dutch DPA emphasizes that, while fighting the virus and saving lives is the top priority, privacy must not be overlooked and the crisis should not become a prelude to a “Big Brother” society.

For starters, employers cannot even ASK their employees about their health, much less test them.