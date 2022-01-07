DuckDuckGo Profits on Privacy

Jan 072022
 
 January 7, 2022  Posted by  Business, Online

C. Blair Robinson, legal intern at Robinson+Cole, writes:

2021 was a rough year for many businesses, but there was at least one winner: in a recent blog post, privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo reported a record growth of over 46 percent and now claims to serve more than 27 million Americans. Unlike other search engines, which sell targeted advertisements based on individual user profiles, DuckDuckGo does not track individual consumers. Instead, the search engine makes money by delivering advertisements based on keywords used in a specific search without tracking the user behind the query.

Read more at The National Law Review.

  One Response to “DuckDuckGo Profits on Privacy”

  1. No Way says:
    January 7, 2022 at 4:02 pm

    I think you should check out this article.

    http://techrights.org/2021/03/15/duckduckgo-in-2021/

    DDG is provacy focussed no more

