DuckDuckGo CEO clarifies favicon script use, seeks to dispel privacy worries

Charlie Osborne reports:

DuckDuckGo is a privacy-focused organization offering a popular search engine that doesn’t store results or personal information, in direct opposition to Google.

However, when founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg woke up on Thursday morning, he was met with a new narrative for the company – one that rode on a wave of concern and criticism relating to a ‘design flaw’ that could expose the information of users.

The issue at hand is how DuckDuckGo fetches favicons, bookmark images associated with a website domain.