Duchess Meghan to get 1 pound for tabloid’s privacy invasion, much more for copyright breach

Jan 062022
 
 January 6, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Non-U.S.

USA Today reports:

Duchess Meghan of Sussex will receive the nominal sum of 1 pound after a court found that the Mail on Sunday invaded her privacy. She says she’ll get much more for defeating the tabloid on copyright violation by publishing her private letter to her father.

[…]

The 1 pound covers only the duchess’ claims for invasion of privacy. The Mail will pay another unspecified sum for infringement of copyright plus lawyer fees, The Guardian and The Daily Mail reported, citing court documents.

Read more at USA Today.

I recognize that the Duchess is a public figure, but am appalled that her privacy was valued so little and that copyright is given more value than privacy.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.