Duchess Meghan to get 1 pound for tabloid’s privacy invasion, much more for copyright breach

Jan 062022
USA Today reports:
Duchess Meghan of Sussex will receive the nominal sum of 1 pound after a court found that the Mail on Sunday invaded her privacy. She says she’ll get much more for defeating the tabloid on copyright violation by publishing her private letter to her father.
[…]
The 1 pound covers only the duchess’ claims for invasion of privacy. The Mail will pay another unspecified sum for infringement of copyright plus lawyer fees, The Guardian and The Daily Mail reported, citing court documents.
Read more at USA Today.
I recognize that the Duchess is a public figure, but am appalled that her privacy was valued so little and that copyright is given more value than privacy.