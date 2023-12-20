Drug-sniffing dog searches fall under Fourth Amendment protections, NY appellate court rules

Erik Uebelacker reports:

Law enforcement’s use of drug-sniffing dogs on individuals now qualifies as a search under the Fourth Amendment, according to a Tuesday ruling from New York’s high court.

It’s been an issue long unresolved by the United States Supreme Court, which has taken an “incremental” approach to the issue for the past four decades, according to Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro.

“Today we take the next logical next step in that progression,” Cannataro wrote in Tuesday’s ruling. “We hold that the use of a narcotics-detection dog to sniff defendant’s body for evidence of a crime qualified as a search and thus implicated the protections of the Fourth Amendment.”