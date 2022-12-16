Driver impairment and privacy: What lies ahead for driver impairment detection?

Dec 162022
December 16, 2022 Surveillance, U.S.
Adonne Washington reports:
The 2021 Infrastructure Act mandates that the US Department of Transportation issue a rule requiring the creation and implementation of monitoring systems to deter drivers impaired by alcohol, inattention, or drowsiness. The Department of Transportation (DOT) must establish a Federal mandatory motor vehicle safety standard to “passively monitor a motor vehicle driver’s performance to accurately detect if the driver may be impaired.” (“Advanced Drunk and Impaired Driving Prevention Technology,” Sec. 24220(b)(1)(A)(i)). Details in the statute are sparse; the DOT’s rule will likely establish many practical and technical details that the statute does not address.
