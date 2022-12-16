Driver impairment and privacy: What lies ahead for driver impairment detection?

Dec 162022
 
 December 16, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S.

Adonne Washington reports:

The 2021 Infrastructure Act mandates that the US Department of Transportation issue a rule requiring the creation and implementation of monitoring systems to deter drivers impaired by alcohol, inattention, or drowsiness. The Department of Transportation (DOT) must establish a Federal mandatory motor vehicle safety standard to “passively monitor a motor vehicle driver’s performance to accurately detect if the driver may be impaired.”  (“Advanced Drunk and Impaired Driving Prevention Technology,” Sec. 24220(b)(1)(A)(i)). Details in the statute are sparse; the DOT’s rule will likely establish many practical and technical details that the statute does not address.

Read more at Future of Privacy Forum.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.