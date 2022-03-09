Dozens of COVID passport apps put user’s privacy at risk

Mar 092022
March 9, 2022 Breaches, Featured News, Govt, Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Bill Toulas reports:
Roughly two-thirds of test digital vaccination applications commonly used today as safe passes and travel passports exhibit behavior that may put users’ privacy at risk.
The risks are substantial as these apps are required for large populations worldwide, allowing hackers an extensive target base.
[…]
Symantec’s team looked into 40 digital vaccine passport apps and ten validation (scanner) applications and found that 27 suffer from some of the following privacy and security risks……
Read more at BleepingComputer.
h/t, Joe Cadillic