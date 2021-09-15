DoorDash sues New York City over customer data law, second lawsuit in week

Sep 152021
 
 September 15, 2021  Posted by  Court

Jonathan Stempl  reports:

DoorDash Inc  sued New York City on Wednesday over a new law requiring food delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants, saying it violates customer privacy and lets restaurants compete unfairly.

The lawsuit is the latest battle in a series of legal clashes between food delivery app companies and cities.

It was filed in federal court in Manhattan six days after DoorDash, Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats sued the United States’ most populous city over a separate law capping fees that delivery companies charge restaurants.

Read more on Reuters.

