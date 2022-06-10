Don’t rely on a business associate agreement if the business associate is Iron Mountain

This is a difficult post to write because I am furious. As a conscientious solo practitioner trying to properly secure paper format patient records, I used an external service under a business associate agreement (BAA), as described by HIPAA. Eventually, the storage vendor I used was bought out by Iron Mountain, and a new BAA was signed with them.

Last year, I placed a secure destruction work order for cartons of records to be destroyed and also ordered account closure. I found the process extremely frustrating. I was originally told the destruction of records and account closure would all take place within 10 days, which seemed reasonable. But everything after that was anything but reasonable. I was sent multiple requests for different formats for the destruction of records, which I dutifully signed and returned each time. And then I was billed multiple times for the last month’s storage and records destruction.

Eventually, more than one month after everything should have been completed, I received confirmation that the work had been done and my account was closed.

Several months later, I started receiving bills for what I supposedly owed them for the extra storage time. I refused to pay, because the account should have been closed within 10 days in which case there would be no additional storage. Eventually those bills stopped.

In April of this year, I received a bizarre call from Iron Mountain. If I wanted the cartons of records destroyed and my account closed, I would have to send them a destruction order/waiver and pay them.

I told them that the work had all been done and paid for last year and my account was already closed. And that’s when the real outrage started:

It turns out that they never destroyed the cartons of records at all. They moved them all to Georgia and they have reportedly been there since then.

To say I was flabbergasted would be an understatement.

It is now more than one month later and they still haven’t destroyed the records that they had assured me had been destroyed more than one year ago. I told them that I had already given them the work order and waiver last year. Apparently when they moved, they lost all the paper work so they needed it all over again. Then someone else contacted me that they would work up the bill for the destruction fees and account closure. I wrote them back that that was all paid last year.

I am getting bruxism from gritting my teeth.

I sent certified letters to two “leaders” on IronMountain’s leadership page:

Raymond C. Fox

Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, and John “JT” Tomovcsik

Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Both letters came back from Iron Mountain’s corporate headquarters marked “Addressee Unknown”

I have sent emails every day to customer support asking why the records still haven’t been destroyed. I get no replies. Today, I used the “submit feedback” form on their website to ask them why the hell they still haven’t destroyed those records securely.

And every day, I will tweet a link to this post until I get results.

If you are a HIPAA- covered entity or someone storing sensitive records, my caution to you is this: do not trust Iron Mountain. And if you do decide to trust them, put something in your contract that they have to video or record themselves destroying your records and send you the video as proof, because obviously, their word or assurances can’t be trusted.