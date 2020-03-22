DOJ seeks new emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic

 March 22, 2020  Posted by  Govt

Betsy Woodruff Swan reports:

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.

Read more on Politico.

via Joe Cadillic

Update:  Orin Kerr offered some interesting commentary on the media coverage of DOJ’s proposal, noting that the DOJ is not seeking what the media reports tend to claim it is seeking:

