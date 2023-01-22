Does the European Parliament use Facial Recognition Technology?

Earlier this week, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) wrote:

ICCL has obtained 32 documents from the European Parliament about its use of CCTV cameras. We have learned that the European Parliament, which opposes facial recognition technology (FRT), had itself tendered for facial recognition capable cameras in 2015.

The European Parliament’s tender also required that all Parliament security systems should integrate with software developed by a Dutch company called Nedap, which is partnered with Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision. Hikvision is part of the systems used in China’s internment camps for Uighurs in Xinjiang.

The Parliament removed Hikvision thermal cameras premises in 2021. ICCL has written to the Parliament to ask whether other Hikvision technologies are still in use.