Doctor who secretly filmed women with hidden cameras is struck off

Jul 112022
 
 July 11, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

Clare Dyer writes:

A doctor who secretly filmed women with cameras hidden in bathrooms and accessed intimate images of hundreds more that were hacked from the iCloud has been struck off the UK medical register.

Vinesh Godhania, 33, did not attend his medical practitioners tribunal hearing. He is serving a 32 month prison sentence, having pleaded guilty to seven counts of recording a person doing a private act and eight counts of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure or enable unauthorised access. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

