Doctor who provided abortion for 10-year-old rape victim sues Indiana AG

Nov 042022
November 4, 2022 Court, Featured News, Healthcare
David Wells reports:
A doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old rape victim sued the state’s Republican attorney general to stop investigations she says are based on frivolous consumer complaints.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Marion County on behalf of Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner Dr. Amy Caldwell, who claim Attorney General Todd Rokita has used dubious complaints about them to launch multiple investigations and issue subpoenas seeking medical records.
Read more at Courthouse News.
via Joe Cadillic