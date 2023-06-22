Docs Show FBI Pressures Cops to Keep Phone Surveillance Secrets

Dell Cameron reports:
United States government records recently obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union show that state and local police authorities are continuing to trade silence for access to sophisticated phone-tracking technologies loaned out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. To protect the secrets of the technology, documents show, police departments will routinely agree, if necessary, to drop charges against suspects who’ve been accused of violent crimes.
The documents, handed over by the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act, include copies of nondisclosure agreements signed by police departments requesting access to portable devices known as cell-site simulators, otherwise known by the generic trademark “Stingray” after an early model developed by the L3Harris Technologies.
h/t, Joe Cadillic