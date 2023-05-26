Doc Who Performed 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Visibly Upset as She Is Fined

Matt Young reports:
An Indiana doctor was visibly emotional as she was handed a $3,000 fine and a letter of reprimand Thursday night for going public after providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state from neighboring Ohio.
After an arduous, 14-hour meeting, the Indiana State Medical Licensing Board found that Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated patient privacy under HIPAA and state law in telling the girl’s story to the Indianapolis Star, sparking global headlines, an impassioned speech from President Joe Biden, and a national debate weeks after the the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Read more at DailyBeast. Despite Attorney General Rokita’s efforts to focus on the doctor’s conduct, the real villains are the legislators who enacted an obscene law that necessitated a 10-year rape victim to travel to another state to get medical care and the governor who signed that bill into law.
A 10-year old rape victim.
May God bless Dr. Bernard and keep her strong in her commitment to caring for those who need her care.
h/t, Joe Cadillic