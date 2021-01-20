DLA Piper GDPR fines and data breach survey: January 2021

Jan 202021
 
From DLA Piper:

This year has been extraordinary in many different ways.  The third annual DLA Piper GDPR fines and data breach survey which we launched today reflects how the current circumstances have affected the privacy landscape across the 31 European countries surveyed.  The report includes key GDPR metrics compiled from data from the 27 EU Member States plus the UK, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

A theme of this year’s report, in common with our previous reports, is that there is significant variance in compliance and enforcement practice across the countries surveyed.

