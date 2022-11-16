Disney Plus demands users’ age and gender so it can “deliver targeted advertising” as ads launch approaches

Ken Macon writes:

Disney has angered some subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service by telling users that they have to hand over their date of birth and confirm their gender to continue using the service.

[…]

“PROVIDE YOUR BIRTHDATE AND GENDER TO KEEP STREAMING,” the message from Disney reads. “Disney+ now requires additional information from the primary account holder, including your birthdate and what best describes your gender.”

In an FAQ, Disney says that the update is required to ensure that the main account holder is aged 18+ but also for other reasons: “We may also use your birthdate as described below under ‘Are there other ways you use my birthdate.’”