Digital ad industry accused of huge data breach

Jun 162021
Zoe Kleinman reports:
The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is suing a branch of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and others over what it describes as “the world’s largest data breach”.
The IAB Tech Lab, based in New York, develops digital ad industry standards.
IAB members include Facebook, Google and Amazon.
The case brought by Johnny Ryan centres on the data shared between ad brokers and other firms while ad space is being auctioned as a site loads.
It’s known as real-time bidding.
