Did Kerala government compromise health data privacy for coronavirus surveillance?

Apr 142020
 
 April 14, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Govt, Healthcare, Non-U.S.

The Deccan Herald reports:

The Pinarayi Vijayan led left-front government in Kerala, which has been winning even international attention for effectively dealing with COVID-19, is now facing allegations of compromising health data of nearly 2 lakh people collected as part of COVID-19 surveillance as the data was being fed to a US-based firm.

All local bodies in Kerala were directed by the government to feed the basic health information of individuals to Software as a Service (SaaS) application, Sprinklr, a Malayali-headed social media analytics firm in the US.

