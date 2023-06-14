DHS’s Newest Target: Atlanta “Cop City” Activists

Jun 142023
June 14, 2023 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Spencer Reynolds reports:
For months, environmental and racial justice activists in Atlanta have challenged the destruction of a local forest for a police training facility. Following an extended draconian crackdown, the Atlanta Police Department on May 31 arrested three people who operated a bail fund providing legal support to demonstrators. This escalatory action directly targeted constitutional rights to free speech and legal representation, drawing widespread criticism from civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which called the arrests a “discretionary misuse of law enforcement” to intimidate activists.
Read more at JustSecurity.
h/t, Joe Cadillic