DHS’s Facial/Iris Recognition Can ID Airline Passengers Wearing Masks

Jan 122021
 
 January 12, 2021

Joe Cadillic writes:

It is official, unless airline passengers are willing to wear motorcycle helmets or Daft Punk style masks, the Feds can use facial and Iris recognition to identify nearly everyone.

According to an S & T press release, a pilot program run by DHS proves they can use facial/Iris recognition to identify airline passengers.

“The in-person rally, held at the Maryland Test Facility (MdTF), included 10 days of human testing during which six face and/or iris acquisition systems and 13 matching algorithms were tested with help from 582 diverse test volunteers representing 60 countries.”

What is DHS’s so-called motivation to ID everyone?

According to their “Ongoing Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT): Face recognition accuracy with  masks using pre-COVID-19 algorithms” report, their motivation to ID everyone was inspired by COVID-19.

Read more on MassPrivateI.

