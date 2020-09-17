DHS lies again about REAL-ID

 September 17, 2020  Posted by  Govt, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

Ed Hasbrouck writes:

As it’s been doing for years, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is still lying about the state of compliance by states with the Federal REAL-ID Act of 2005.

The DHS claims that “All U.S. States [Are] Now Compliant” with the REAL-ID Act. But as we’ve noted many times before, the REAL-ID Act explicitly and unambiguously requires that to be “compliant”, a state must “Provide electronic access to all other States to information contained in the motor vehicle database of the State.”

How many states do that today? At most, 28, not all 50, as shown in the map below..

Read more on Papers, Please!

via Joe Cadillic

