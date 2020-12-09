DHS Inspector General Is Going To Take A Look At The DHS’s Purchase Of Cell Location Data From Data Brokers

Tim Cushing writes:

DHS components are buying up cell location data from third parties to track down undocumented immigrants and whoever else ICE and CBP might be interested in. The IRS is doing the same thing. So is the Department of Defense.

The location data is harvested from dozens of phone apps. This data makes its way to a variety of data brokers — often without the explicit knowledge of app users or developers — who then sell access to government agencies. This access seems to violate the spirit of the Supreme Court’s Carpenter decision (which erected a warrant requirement for cell site location info), if not the actual letter of ruling.