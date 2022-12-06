DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

Dec 062022
 
 December 6, 2022  Posted by  Laws, U.S.

I tried to get REAL ID the last time I renewed my driver’s license. I carefully followed all the directions on the web site and made an appointment at the DMV.  Despite waiting more than an hour for my appointed time, when I got up to the window, they asked me for documentation that I didn’t have with me and that according to the web site, I didn’t even need.  After all that wait, I wound up getting a regular license but was concerned that I was running out of time to comply with REAL ID.  I shouldn’t have worried. — Dissent.

Zach Schonfeld reports:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.

The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third pandemic-related extension.

Read more at The Hill.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.