DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

I tried to get REAL ID the last time I renewed my driver’s license. I carefully followed all the directions on the web site and made an appointment at the DMV. Despite waiting more than an hour for my appointed time, when I got up to the window, they asked me for documentation that I didn’t have with me and that according to the web site, I didn’t even need. After all that wait, I wound up getting a regular license but was concerned that I was running out of time to comply with REAL ID. I shouldn’t have worried. — Dissent.

Zach Schonfeld reports:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third pandemic-related extension.

Read more at The Hill.

h/t, Joe Cadillic