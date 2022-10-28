DHS Agents Monitored Twitter After Roe Decision, FOIA Shows

Oct 282022
October 28, 2022 Online, Surveillance, U.S.
Jack Gillum reports:
In the hours after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, federal authorities were monitoring social media to gather intelligence about nationwide protests and possible violence.
Madeline Walker learned the feds were trawling the internet first-hand, when one of them knocked on her door. After the Supreme Court declared that the constitutional right to abortion had ceased to exist, an apparently incensed Walker, a Texas resident, posted on Twitter, “Burn every f–king government building down right the f–k now. Slaughter them all.”
