Detroit woman sues city after being falsely arrested while pregnant due to facial recognition technology

Aug 072023
 
 August 7, 2023

Mirna Alsharif, Cristian Santana, and Dennis Romero report:

A Detroit woman is suing the city and a police detective after she was falsely arrested because of facial recognition technology while she was eight months pregnant, according to court documents.

Porcha Woodruff, 32, was getting her two children ready for school on the morning of Feb. 16 when six police officers showed up at her doorstep and presented her with an arrest warrant alleging robbery and carjacking.

Read more from NBC at AOL.

h/t, FourthAmendment.com

