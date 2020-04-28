Desperate To Identify People Staying At Home, Biometric Industry Holds “Festival Of Identity Webinar”

Joe Cadillic writes:

I am constantly surprised by how far biometric corporations will go to exploit COVID-19. But nothing and I mean nothing could have prepared me for what I read this past Friday.

Planet Biometrics reported that Science Media Partners is planning to hold the world’s largest “home” identity webinar from May 4th -May 12th.

‘Science Media Partners has announced plans for a groundbreaking online event entitled the Festival of Identity, noting it will be a new, positive, and exciting webinar platform that will serve the whole identity community during these difficult times.”

Calling the largest home identity webinar in the world a festival, is a misnomer at best. Dictionary.com says the definition of a festival is “unrestrained joy”, Your Dictionary calls it a “celebration.” When biometric companies show unrestrained joy for finding new ways to identify people staying at home, everyone should take notice.