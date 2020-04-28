Desperate To Identify People Staying At Home, Biometric Industry Holds “Festival Of Identity Webinar”

Apr 282020
 
 April 28, 2020  Posted by  Business, Surveillance

Joe Cadillic writes:

I am constantly surprised by how far biometric corporations will go to exploit COVID-19.  But nothing and I mean nothing could have prepared me for what I read this past Friday.

Planet Biometrics reported that Science Media Partners is planning to hold the world’s largest “home” identity webinar from May 4th -May 12th.

‘Science Media Partners has announced plans for a groundbreaking online event entitled the Festival of Identity, noting it will be a new, positive, and exciting webinar platform that will serve the whole identity community during these difficult times.”

Calling the largest home identity webinar in the world a festival, is a misnomer at best. Dictionary.com says the definition of a festival is “unrestrained joy”Your Dictionary calls it a “celebration.”  When biometric companies show unrestrained joy for finding new ways to identify people staying at home, everyone should take notice.

Read more on MassPrivateI.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.