Des Moines Residents Will Shell Out $125,000 To Man Whose Phone Was Illegally Seized By Cops He Was Recording

Dec 032022
 
 December 3, 2022  Posted by  Court, Surveillance, U.S.

Tim Cushing reports:

Denying qualified immunity to law enforcement officers who violate rights is a rarity. It doesn’t mean the sued cops lose. It just means they can’t dismiss the lawsuit. In theory, that means officers alleged to have violated rights will now make their case in front of a jury.

But a cop facing a jury is even more rare than an immunity denial.

Read more at TechDirt.

